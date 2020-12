SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Your chances of being targeted by cyber criminals on the dark web increase during the holidays.

A Sioux Falls woman was alerted that her email was found on the dark web. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll talk with experts about what to do if your information is being bought and sold by criminals on the dark web.

Tonight at 10 p.m., we’ll talk with two cyber security experts about the future of the dark web and what one of them is doing to protect South Dakotans.