PREVIEW: Dan the ‘Kids cancer PT’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is using positivity and enthusiasm to help children battling cancer at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.
From dressing up as a ninja to joining in on a pushup contest for a good cause, Dan Steventon will do whatever it takes to get his young patients smiling and moving again.
“I will do literally almost anything I can think of to surprise them, to make their day but then also to remind them that the world’s not all about the sickness that they have right now. They can rebuild, restore and reclaim their world,” Steventon said.
In Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Matt Holsen shows you why Dan is working so hard to bring hope to kids and their families.