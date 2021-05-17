PREVIEW: Daily dancing to brighten students’ days

KENNEBEC, S.D. (KELO) — A staff member at one KELOLAND school is making sure students are walking into school with a smile on their face.

Each morning before school at Lyman Elementary, you find Syndi Ozanne outside with her bluetooth speaker dancing away and welcoming kids to school.

She says it’s a way to help kids start their days off right.

“A couple of the kids, they have a hard time coming to school and so I grab their hand and we dance or hug and then it’s ok,” Ozanne said.

