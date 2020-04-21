PREVIEW: Curbside adoptions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pet adoptions are on the rise as more and more people turn to animals as a source of companionship amid feelings of cabin fever and loneliness.

At the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, they are doing curbside adoptions due to the threat of coronavirus. Meadow Bothel is adopting two year old Diesel. She found him online and fell in love with him.

“His caption of the last thing they put on there can I be Instagram famous with you after that I was like I need you I need you in my life,” Meadow said.

The shelter has already adopted out over 130 animals since it started doing curbside adoptions. More on the pandemic pets in Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.