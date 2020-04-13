PREVIEW: Curbing cabin fever

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our latest blast of winter will only raise the temperature of cabin fever for many people in KELOLAND.

City parks have been an important refuge for people cooped-up because of the coronavirus. Many people visit the parks every day, regardless of the weather conditions.

“You have to exercise. The air is good for you to breathe,” Alexandra Swanson said.

But certain areas of the parks are off-limits, including playgrounds, to prevent too many people from gathering in one place. Find out if park-goers are doing a good job of social-distancing outdoors, in Monday’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.