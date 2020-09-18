PREVIEW: Cultural Wellness Coalition coming up with plan of action to create safe place for people of color

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A new student group at the University of South Dakota is taking action and continuing the conversation on topics surrounding racial injustices and creating a safe place for people of color.

The group just started in May, but members already have big plans. One event they’ve already hosted is a Justice for Black Lives March on the USD campus.

“The march was a physical stretch of our legs to show that, ‘Look at what we can do when we come together.’ Now that you know that we can come together, now let’s put things on the table and see what can we get done,” CWC President Marcus Destin said.

On tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek will explain the action the Cultural Wellness Coalition at USD hopes to take.