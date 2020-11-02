PREVIEW: Cuddle cots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not easy to talk about miscarriage or stillbirth.
But a Sioux Falls woman does so openly and frankly. Her family has experienced both. Megan Bartel’s son Briar was stillborn in 2015.
“We live our life to make him proud, and yeah we just want him to be a part of everything because even though he’s not here he’s still our child,” Megan Bartel said.
On Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we bring you this family’s story and show you resources for grieving families who have experienced heartbreaking loss.