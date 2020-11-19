PREVIEW: Creating kindness

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Rocks painted in a northeastern KELOLAND town have traveled all over the U.S., and even internationally. 

Twila Moshier started “Sisseton Rocks” three years ago. The rocks are painted and hidden for other people to find and post on the group’s Facebook page.

“It just amazes me. Here we are in this little bitty town and, yes, it’s just amazing that these rocks travel,” Moshier said.  

Coming up in Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll find out why these painters say this project is especially important right now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests