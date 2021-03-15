PREVIEW: COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For a little over a month now, pharmacies across the nation have been giving the COVID-19 vaccines to patients.

This is due to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. There are currently more than 30 Lewis Drug pharmacies that participate in South Dakota.

Chief Pharmacist at Lewis Drug Kyle, Heer has been vaccinating people for over a month. He says the experience has been a positive one.

“Doing this is very eye-opening to us, and you actually see how many people have been waiting for this vaccine and, now, they’re able to — after all these guidelines came out, be able to interact and socialize with their family members and friends again,” Heer said.

