PREVIEW: COVID-19 research in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health systems across the world, and right here in KELOLAND, are researching COVID-19 to find treatments and a vaccine.

Avera, Sanford and Monument Health systems are all continuing work to on research to answer the many questions surrounding the virus.

While the statewide hydrocholocquine trials ended with a different answer than expected–the health systems say they still learned some important information.

“Research literally is just a scientific process of learning, sometimes we’re going to learn things work great and sometimes we’re going to learn things don’t work as well as we had hoped,” Senior VP of Quality at Sanford Health Jeremy Cauwels said.

Coming up on Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you what else doctors are researching including what role South Dakota could play when it comes to plasma treatment and a vaccine.