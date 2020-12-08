PREVIEW: COVID-19 complications in kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a dozen children in Sioux Falls have been been hospitalized, most winding up in the pediatric intensive care unit after they have recovered from COVID-19.

These are children who either had mild or no symptoms, but may have been directly exposed to someone with the virus.

Two to four weeks later, their bodies go on overdrive to fight infection and they get very sick.

Coming up Tuesday on Eye on KELOLAND, we introduce you to one of the area’s youngest Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome patients, two and a half year old Henry, and talks with doctors about the symptoms and what happens in kids who get this syndrome.