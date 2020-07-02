Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 97; Active cases at 814

PREVIEW: Coping through COVID

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of families to spend time away from each other. That’s especially true for nursing home residents and their loved ones.

Sandi King’s husband lives at the Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village, which has visitor restrictions in place. Sandi says her husband did contract COVID-19 and ended up in the ICU, but he’s since recovered.

“If he wouldn’t have made it, we were prepared. But God wasn’t done with him yet,” King said.

Coming up on tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., find out who Sandi and her family are crediting with making this situation easier.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Fireworks

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests