PREVIEW: Connecting with South Dakota history from a distance

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re venturing out of your home less during the pandemic and are a lover of history, the South Dakota State Historical Society is hoping you’ll connect with local history online.

The society is using Facebook and YouTube to get people interested in the South Dakota State Archives. More than 70-thousand photos are also available on its website and they go back hundreds of years. Archivist Matthew Reitzel says he’s always asked what pieces of history are his favorite.

“A lot of times my answer is it’s the next thing. It’s the next thing because it will always be something different and unique and something interesting in South Dakota history,” Reitzel said.

