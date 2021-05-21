PREVIEW: Concerts and Cuisine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Outdoor music concerts are back at Levitt at the Falls following a one-year intermission due to the pandemic.

Restaurants located across the street from the Levitt band shell are excited about the return of the crowds downtown. Papa Woody’s, in the Jones 421 Building, opened on the night of the very first Levitt concert in 2019.

“The first year that the Levitt concerts were going on was absolutely amazing for every small business downtown,” said Lisa Esser, owner of Papa Woody’s.

Many of those early Levitt concert goers became regular customers of Woody’s. We’ll show you how the pizza restaurant is preparing for the return of music fans in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND.