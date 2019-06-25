Eye on KELOLAND

PREVIEW: Conceal Carry Law takes effect July 1st

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 07:03 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 08:36 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- This past legislative session, South Dakota lawmakers passed a bill that will open the door for more people to carry concealed weapons in the state. 

That new gun law, which takes effect July 1st, eliminates the permit requirements to carry a concealed weapon and it's safe to say it has law enforcement on edge.

"But I think we already know the wrong people often do carry guns already,  whether the law permits it or not they typically don't follow the law anyway, " Minnehaha County Sheriff Mark Milstead said.  

The last few years Sheriff Milstead says there have been about 300 people who were denied gun permits for various reason, like a felony; now he thinks some of those people will think this new law will allow them to carry a concealed weapon.

Coming up Tuesday on Eye on KELOLAND we'll hear more from the sheriff, gun owners and Governor Kristi Noem who signed the bill into law.  

