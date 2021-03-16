PREVIEW: Colt the Courageous

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls boy has turned his struggles with reading into a heroic effort to raise awareness about dyslexia.

A new book coming out called “Colt the Courageous,” tells the story of Endeavor Elementary 3rd grader Colt Davidson, who was diagnosed with dyslexia two years ago. Colt’s mother wrote the book.

“To be able to talk about it, and it’s uncomfortable to be able to expose yourself and tell others that you are dyslexic and so it’s kind of where we got the title of Colt the Courageous,” Colt’s mom, Courtney Davison said.

The book makes its debut later this week.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., you’ll meet Colt and find out why he considers his dyslexia a super power.