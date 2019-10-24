PREVIEW: College at a cost

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For students who go to college, scholarships can play a big role in paying tuition.

But for some low income students, it isn’t enough.

As KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald explains, needs based scholarships in South Dakota are virtually non-existent.

With a needs based scholarship being virtually non-existent in South Dakota, the president of the board of regents, Kevin Schieffer, says that’s leaving an effect on the state.

At the six public universities, the numbers were down this fall. That’s according to the the 2019 fall enrollment numbers released this year.

“Enrollment is South Dakota has been flat, this year it declined a little bit, it really goes to this fundamental economics, most of the decline comes from low income students who are going out of state for scholarships,” Schieffer said.

Schieffer says enrollment isn’t the only thing he believes is being affected, but also workforce development.

