PREVIEW: Collaborating with art and sound

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State University students are working together using art and sound to create sound collages.

First, students in an art class made the art. Those projects were then given to sound design students to create music to interpret the pieces. Using a QR code, people can actually listen and view the collages at the same time, which creates a unique experience for viewers.

“It wasn’t so strict and confined to what we had to do, it was more ‘what’s your interpretation, what do you feel, what is your thought process on it,’ and I think that’s what made this so successful,” Hanna Rowe, student, said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll hear from students and their professors about this unique collaboration.