PREVIEW: Clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clinical trials for a drug that may or may not help treat COVID-19 are supposed to get underway in South Dakota this week.

The state’s three major health systems are joining together to study hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug touted as a potential cure for the virus by President Trump.

South Dakota’s study will be one of at least a dozen going on around the country.

The University of Minnesota has a head start of about a month on its trials of the drug. It does plan to share its findings with South Dakota.

“So we actually are actively in the effort of working together to get to an answer as a scientific community faster. So I think that’s the promising piece of this,” University of Minnesota Dr. Caleb Skipper said.

