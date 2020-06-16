PREVIEW: Climate change during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many areas of the world and that includes the environment.

Because of travel restrictions, there has been a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, specifically carbon dioxide. This has led to better air quality in many areas. But scientists are now wondering how long those improvements will last.

“One of the biggest things we’ve seen is how COVID has cancelled a lot of our activities and kept people home a lot. We’ve been using fewer resources and traveling a lot less. So we’ve seen benefits in terms of, I mean, even globally, benefits in terms of reduced gas consumption, reduced energy emissions in terms of traveling,” Meghann Jarchow, the chair of the sustainability and environment department at USD, said.

On Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek tells you more about the environmental impact of COVID-19 and how we could take steps to continue living more sustainably.