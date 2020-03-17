PREVIEW: Classrooms in crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers are getting harder and harder to come-by both nationally and even here in KELOLAND.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen has a preview of Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

According to a report by the Economic Policy Institute, the United States is short about 110,000 teachers, and that number is expected to double by 2025.

According to that same study you just mentioned, close to 30% of new teachers quit teaching within the first five years for various reasons.

Don Jorgensen: When I put out post on Facebook for this story that I was looking for people who got a degree in education, but no longer are teaching, my inbox was overwhelmed with over 2,000 reactions, comments and suggestions of people I should interview.

“I just didn’t know if teaching was for me anymore,” Kaylee Koch said.

But that’s creating a crisis in the classroom. What are school districts doing to try and attract more teachers? We’ll find out on Eye on KELOLAND at 10.

