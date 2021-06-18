PREVIEW: City of murals

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KELO) — If you’re an art lover, you’ll want to check out a town in northwest Iowa.

Rock Rapids has about 30 murals to see, and you can spot them just about anywhere you look around town.

Sandy Wynia the Founder and President of the Rock Rapids Mural Society says the mural are preserving history for future generations.

“I’m a strong believer you learn from your history. You learn what worked, what caused pain, how to proceed, how did we get here. It is such a basic element,” Wynia said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll give a look at more of the murals and what the project adds to the town.