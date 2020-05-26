Preview: City Council Election, Stehly and Jensen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- In addition to the primary, Sioux Falls voters will also be voting in the city council election. The election was originally scheduled for April, but got postponed due to COVID-19.

There are two candidates running for an at large seat on the council – incumbent Theresa Stehly and challenger Alex Johnson.

“Our council needs to have a variety of people on it, a diversity that represents the entirety of our city, our ever changing city, so I think I’ve done a great job of listening to people,” Theresa Stehly said.

“I have a unique background on serving on the appropriations committee while I represented Sioux Falls in the state legislature, so I really have the skill set, the background, and temperament to improve the city council immediately,” Alex Jensen said.

