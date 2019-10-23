PREVIEW: Child care crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls child care organizations are in crisis mode as they scramble to find employees to take care of the community’s youth.

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we visit with parents and staff involved with Kids Inc. and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Both organizations struggle to find workers and that limits the number of children they can take care of.

That means enrollment at each is facing cutbacks.

Boys and Girls Clubs CEO Rebecca Wimmer says if parents have to stay home because they can’t find child care, that also limits the workforce for other local businesses.

“If something does not change, there’s going to be drastic things that happen to our child care environment here in Sioux Falls,” Wimmer said.”

On Wednesday, we show you what they’re doing to attract new employees and what could happen if the situation doesn’t get better.