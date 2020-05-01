PREVIEW: Changes with The Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Levitt at the Falls was gearing up for its sophomore season, but now it’s on hold.

The venue announced it won’t have large concerts here in June and July.

Due to safety guidelines, it has adapted how it delivers music to you.

You won’t see crowds of thousands of people, at least for now.

“We had such an incredible year at the Levitt last year, that it’s hard to think about pivoting, but that’s what we’re ready to do. Because we know we need to to keep everybody safe,” Nancy Halverson, executive director, said.

The show must go on, and it will — digitally.

