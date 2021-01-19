PREVIEW: Changes to Dells Theatre

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic has been tough on a lot of businesses, but movie theaters have been hit especially hard.

In Dell Rapids, the historic Dells Theater has been a fixture in the community since 1938. The theater remains open thanks to a Mitchell man who took the time to restore the theater and install the modern technology needed to show movies on the big screen.

“We’ve poured a lot of blood sweat and tears into it over the years. And we’ve brought in pieces, so in some of the decor and signage, we brought in some signage that used to be in the Roxy in Mitchell was art Deco,” Jeff Logan with Logan Luxury Theatres said.

Some big changes are in store for the Dells Theater. We will tell you what they are in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.