PREVIEW: Changes on the East Side of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From building hotels, to restaurants, the East Side of Sioux Falls has gone through a lot of changes over the years.

Along highway 11 you can find a number of construction projects in development.

Sioux Falls Director of Planning and Development Services Jeff Eckoff has been in his role for only 10 months. But he’s seen most of it by living over there for 26 years.

“Being on this side of it and being able to see behind the scenes, how that happens and the work that goes into it, it’s been kind of a full circle experience,” Eckoff said.

In Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Max Hofer gives you an eye in the sky on the developments happening in eastern Sioux Falls.