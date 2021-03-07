Preview: Caring for a community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls Public Health Director will retire next month.

Jill Franken’s last day on the job is April 12th. Franken has taken on several big tasks as public health director, but the biggest test came last year with the arrival of COVID-19 in the area.

“It tested every facet of leadership, operation management, and all of the tactics that you had to really develop if you didn’t already have that skill set you had to quickly ramp that up and get going with that,” Franken said.

