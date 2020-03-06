PREVIEW: Captain 11 celebrates 65 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend marks a big anniversary for KELOLAND and we’re celebrating with Friday’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10.
If you grew up in KELOLAND decades ago, you probably remember Captain 11.
Saturday is the 65th anniversary of the children’s show debuting in KELOLAND.
The idea came from a sister station in Minnesota, but Dave Dedrick put his own spin on it here in KELOLAND.
“Dave took that role and made it his own. He designed a new uniform, a different uniform. He designed the whole thing and then he came up with all these ideas to really get the thing — he was an absolute icon around here,” former KELO-TV anchor Doug Lund said.
Coming up in Saturday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll talk more with Lund about how the show became a hit in households across the viewing area.
Throughout Friday and this weekend, we will be sharing memories from crew members, visiting his old set and sharing some newly restored full episodes. KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk spoke with longtime co-worker Doug Lund about Captain 11. Watch that story Friday on Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.
🚀Want to explore more Captain 11?
Latest Articles
- SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 65 years ago on Saturday, one man of the century put on a suit embroidered with the number 11 and was promoted to the role of […]
- SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday marks 65 years since a popular KELOLAND children's show signed on the air.
State Historical Society
His suit and other memorabilia are on display in at the State Historical Museum in Pierre. (NOTE: the set is not on public display).
Monday through Saturday
9:00 AM to 4:30 PM
Sundays & Holidays
1:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Museum Gallery Admission
Child (17 and under)- Free
Adults- $4.00
Seniors (60 and over)- $3.00
Historical Society Members- Free
Special discounts for AAA members
Free admission to galleries for all visitors the first Sunday of the month
LOCATION
South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center
900 Governors Drive
Pierre, SD 57501
605-773-3458
SculptureWalk Sioux Falls
Visit Captain 11 on the SculptureWalk in Downtown Sioux Falls. He is located outside of KELOLAND Media Group studios.
LOCATION
KELOLAND Media Group
501 S. Phillips Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Update your Facebook Profile
Click here to add a crew member frame to your Facebook profile picture.