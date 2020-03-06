PREVIEW: Captain 11 celebrates 65 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend marks a big anniversary for KELOLAND and we’re celebrating with Friday’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10.

If you grew up in KELOLAND decades ago, you probably remember Captain 11.

Saturday is the 65th anniversary of the children’s show debuting in KELOLAND.

The idea came from a sister station in Minnesota, but Dave Dedrick put his own spin on it here in KELOLAND.

“Dave took that role and made it his own. He designed a new uniform, a different uniform. He designed the whole thing and then he came up with all these ideas to really get the thing — he was an absolute icon around here,” former KELO-TV anchor Doug Lund said.

