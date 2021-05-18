PREVIEW: Buzz at the Birdcage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries are fresh off their first playoff appearance since 2010, and open the new season tonight at the Birdcage.

The team is also under new ownership, including Brian Slipka, a businessman who was born in Sioux Falls. The new owners have shown a willingness to spend money, installing a new $500,000 videoboard.

“Year one is going to be us getting a lay of the land, investing in relationships, investing in the fan experience, investing in long-term discussions around things like potentially a new stadium or a renovation, or whatever it may look like,” Slipka said.

Find out what the new buzz at the Birdcage is in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

The Canaries are offering free admission to Tuesday night’s season opener for anyone who presents a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.