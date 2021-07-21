Preview: Businesses and organizations prepare for Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Many riders are already rolling into Sturgis with just a couple of weeks left before the annual motorcycle rally. Hundreds of thousands of people attend the event each year.

KELOLAND News Reporter Sydney Thorson headed to Main Street to see how everyone is getting ready.

The event got national attention last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some organizations like the Sturgis Public Works Department are keeping some of the health precautions that were used last year to prevent the spread of the virus.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, hear from a variety of people in town preparing for the annual Sturgis Rally in just a few weeks.