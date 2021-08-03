PREVIEW: Business is booming at DWU

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — With the start of the fall semester nearing for college students, one KELOLAND university is also finishing up a building project on its campus.

A 30,000 square-foot building will be just about complete by the time students arrive on Dakota Wesleyan’s campus this fall. The new DWU School of Business, Innovation and Leadership is a much needed upgrade for the business department.

“The building that they are in right now was built in the late 1950s, it has all of its challenges of a building that age, and that program has grown tremendously on our campus, and so they’ve kind of ourt grown the space they have. And so this will be nice, they will all be in one location and they can have an actual home for the school of business,” Interim President Theresa Kriese said.

