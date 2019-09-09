PREVIEW: Burke Strong

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s now been just over a month since a tornado and powerful winds hit a small KELOLAND town.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk traveled back to Burke to find out how the town is recovering.

There’s still work to be done, including at the school.

While the high school and elementary school buildings mainly suffered roof and water damage, two additions to the high school were severely damaged.

“Those are steel structures, and those took a pretty heavy hit. We had some parts of the roof, like the gym, the roof was gone. A lot of the classrooms, you could stand in the classroom and look directly up at the sky,” Burke Superintendent Erik Person said.

But the people in this town rallied, and school is back in session.

