PREVIEW: Burke School District bouncing back from August Tornado

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — School is well underway for many districts in KELOLAND.

But one school got a late start this year.

That’s because a tornado and powerful winds hit the small town of Burke in early August.

Parts of the school suffered quite a bit of damage, but a lot of people pitched in to help get ready for the school year.

“This community and the help of the surrounding community just has an enormous capacity to deal with things and get things done and that’s really shown in this mess I guess,” Burke Superintendent Erik Person said.

Burke started class last Wednesday

Coming up in Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how the district is bouncing back.