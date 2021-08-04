PREVIEW: Building careers one coffee at a time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Home Brew in Rapid City is serving up not only coffee and goodies but also career opportunities.

It offers working experience for residents at the One-Heart Organization which helps people in poverty get back on their feet.

“We represent the face of OneHeart here. It is the one place that the community can come and mingle and see what OneHeart is about. We have information sheets on the table so people can see what we are and what we do here at OneHeart,” supervisor Nikki Lucero, said.

In Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we explain how this coffee shop hopes to change lives.

