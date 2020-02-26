PREVIEW: Building a future from the past

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Students in Rapid City High School are learning how to preserve a 140-year-old building while receiving academic credit.

The McGillicuddy House is located only a few blocks away from the public high school. Students work on the home for several hours twice a week.

“What we hope for is that we’ve made progress and somedays we make a lot and somedays we make a little and that is the nature of that and there is a lot of growth for the students,” Geometry and construction teacher Jeff Nelson said.

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we see how one classroom in South Dakota is going back in time to learn important job skills for the future.