PREVIEW: Building a better future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From braille textbooks to custom furniture, there’s not much South Dakota inmates don’t know how to make.

It’s called Pheasantland Industries, which is a division of the South Dakota Department of Corrections. Pheasantland Industries has several shops the inmates can work in such as carpentry or laser engraving.

Inmate Michael LeBeaux works in the braille shop.

“It’s definitely something that I don’t take for granted that I get to come over here and work. They don’t have to let me so it’s definitely — I’m grateful to come over here and be able to work, you know,” LeBeaux said.

