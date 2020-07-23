PREVIEW: Brothers give back through Eagle Scout projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two brothers are giving back to their school thanks to a few Eagle Scout projects.

Sam and Gabe Prairie organized efforts to build a prayer garden and playground bridge at Sioux Falls Lutheran. It was a challenge to finish the projects during a pandemic but they got it done.

“It’s very important to be able to serve the community and it shows what scouting is because it shows that we’re here to help people out,” Sam said.

In Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we show you how the brothers are serving the community and bringing people together.