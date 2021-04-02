PREVIEW: Bringing bison to the Rosebud Reservation

ROSEBUD RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – As part of a project on the Rosebud Reservation, over the next five years about 1,500 bison will have a new home.

Wolakota is a project of the Rosebud Economic Development Corporation. Right now there are just over 130 bison on the ranch.

“Bring in people and have it a learning environment, anything we do from harvest to the way buffalo are treated, we are really focusing on our aspects of being cultural and learning environment for everybody,” Range Assistant Manager TJ Heinert said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we take you to the place where this is becoming a reality and what the plans are for the project.

