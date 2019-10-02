PREVIEW: Bringing a business to town

TYNDALL, S.D. (KELO) — Taking on a new business can be a fun but difficult challenge. One KELOLAND business is in its first season after opening earlier this year in Tyndall.

The Country Drive In is owned by Erin Hejna. She opened this business back in March.

“It’s very challenging, it takes a lot of hard work, and a lot of paperwork, and a lot of perseverance to make a new business happen in a small community,” Hejna said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear more from Hejna, plus how this business is giving youth in town a chance to get a job in the community.