PREVIEW: Bridge to the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A newly completed construction project that spans the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls is a reflection of the city’s past and a pathway toward the future.

Earlier this month, crews completed rebuilding the 8th Street bridge, which had been closed to traffic since the spring.

The bridge was built back in 1912. Its historical significance and sturdiness helped guide city engineers how to proceed with the project.

“Our hands are pretty tied of what we could do. Because the structure was still a sound structure, we had to explore rehabbing it. And after the numbers were crunched, it was a significant savings to rehab it versus building a new one,” Sioux Falls Civil Engineer Dena Knutson.

We’ll tell you how much the city saved through the upgrades and show you how engineers preserved and improved other features of the old bridge, in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.