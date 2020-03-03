PREVIEW: Breaking the stigma of addiction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health conducted in 2017, approximately 20 million American adults, ages 12 and older, battled a substance use disorder.

To paint a picture of what that looks like, anti-drug advertisers often use these kinds of images to make their point:

They feature the use of drugs, needles, show side effects and the bodily harm that can result from walking the path of addiction.

Some could say they’re used to inspire fear and sadness, but I want to show you an images you don’t often see:

Joan Zephier

Now, this represents another side of addiction too, this is someone who has walked that path and come out the other side.

Often, we hear about someone who is using, dealing, or being arrested or charged for substance abuse, but how often do we hear about their road to recovery?

That’s one question that a Sioux Falls photographer hopes to answer.

For the past couple months, Dez Murray has been taking pictures of those who have recovered from addiction. She wants to break the stigma on the topic and show that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, you’ll hear from Murray and Omar Charo, who is a recovering addict, about how this series is looking to help and inspire anyone impacted by addiction.