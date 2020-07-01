PREVIEW: Breaking stereotypes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stereotypes get placed on many different people for many different reasons.

But for people of color, they face stereotypes and biases regularly because of their skin color. Often-times they feel the need to hide part of their identity. And although some people might see their actions or words as jokes, for people of color, it’s so much more.

“The older that I got, the more jokes I heard about my race. It was light hearted fun, people have to remind me that I’m Black sometimes. After awhile, you become bitter and kind of sick of it. Then as you mature, you find a better way to deal with it,” Soleil Bashale said.

“Typically kids really want to blend in to whatever environment they’re in. So, if you’re in a primarily white community, you try to blend into the community. I definitely tried to do the same when I was a kid,” Tristan Chasing Hawk said.

“From a young age, I’ve had people pull back their eyes and act like they’re speaking an Asian language. Kind of just tells you how some racism is just taught at a young age and kind of installed in our minds at a young age,” Shondey Nguyen said.

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, you’ll hear more from these three people of color about their experiences dealing with biases in South Dakota.