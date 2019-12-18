PREVIEW: Brandon Valley marching to Florida

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Some Brandon Valley high school students are rearranging their holiday plans for a special trip to Orlando this Christmas.

One hundred and eighteen members of the Brandon Valley Marching Lynx will board three buses for a 24-hour trip starting Christmas night. The band will be playing with 15 other schools during halftime at the Camping World Bowl football game featuring Notre Dame and Iowa State. The matchup kicks off on December 28th. Senior clarinet player Shelby Fray can’t wait to get to a warmer climate.

“The cold and me don’t get along. I’m really excited to go down to Florida where it’s a lot warmer for a couple of days. It will be really nice,” Fray said.

On top of performing during the game, the kids will get to make trips to Cocoa Beach and Universal Orlando. The Brandon Valley Marching Lynx take one big trip like this every four years.