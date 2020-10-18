PREVIEW: Brady’s strong spirit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After an accident that broke his spine and unable to walk, high school senior Brady Sprik isn’t letting that break his spirit.

He created a Walk, Roll, Run 5k in his hometown on Platte to raise money for the nonprofit charity ‘Game Plan 4 Hope.’ It gives aid to families living with similar circumstances.

“I’m in the mindset that, it is what it is and you can’t really… can’t change the past, so there’s no reason to dewll on the past. You just need to move forward and focus on making yourself better for the future,” Sprik said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Max Hofer chronicles Brady’s journey of recovery and his new found need to help others.

