PREVIEW: Booked for the summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of the used books you donated to our KELOLAND Media Group Founders Day of caring book drive last month are already flying off the shelves at the REACH a Reader bookstore in Sioux Falls.

The donations topped 37,000 books. Thousands more have poured-in since the book drive, giving customers a wide selection of fiction and non-fiction, as well as children’s books.

“If I want to look around at some new books, especially in the summer, a lot of them are checked-out at the library, so if I can’t find them at the library, I can spend a couple of bucks here and get a book and support a good cause,” Rebecca Mager said.

Reach volunteers say it can be a little overwhelming prepping all those donations for the book shelves, but they’re getting the job done.

