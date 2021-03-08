PREVIEW: Black Hills snowmobiling is gliding into the future at Trailshead

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — There are 350 miles of snowmobile trails in the Black Hills. Because of COVID-19, many businesses that cater to snowmobilers are reporting an increase in business this winter as people look for safe outdoor activities.

One of those is the Trailshead Lodge. A former Delmont man bought the lodge in 2015.

“I think it’s history, this is where snowmobiling started in the Black Hills and you can go pretty much anywhere any state and anybody ever around that knows anything about snowmobiling and every body has heard of Trailshead,” owner Todd Ebright said.

