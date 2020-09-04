PREVIEW: Bikes, bikes and more bikes

PRINGLE, S.D. (KELO) — Have you ever heard of the largest bicycle sculpture in the midwest? It’s right here in South Dakota.

The small town of Pringle is home to about 90 people and this pile of bikes. Landowner Dolly Anderson, says it’s all donated from people from around the world. Anderson says it all started when her husband owned a repair shop 30 years ago.

“People started going through the barbed wire fence and taking their picture with this pile of bikes,” Anderson said.

On Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we learn all about the history of this sculpture and how it came to be.