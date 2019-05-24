Eye on KELOLAND

PREVIEW: Big beer ideas

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:46 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 06:46 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Craft breweries are on the rise in KELOLAND and two businesses in Sioux Falls are tapping into some new ventures. 

Severance Brewing Company is getting ready to open near Falls Park and the Levitt Shell this July.

Roughly a mile away, Remedy Brewing Company is expanding into a space just south of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. 

"So we're actually putting in a production facility out here, a large production plant, to expand our footprint. The big thing right now with the system we put in place, we're running out of beer," Matthew Hastad with Remedy Brewing Company said.

In Friday's Eye on KELOLAND, we'll take you on a tour of two new spaces that will soon be producing a variety of beers in Sioux Falls. 
 

