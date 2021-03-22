PREVIEW: Best in the Midwest

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Wall Drug and Badlands National Park were recognized as some of the best places in the Midwest by Midwest Living Magazine.

In fact, Wall Drug was named, the “Best Photo Opportunity” and the Badlands were named the “Best National Park.” And if you’ve ever driven through South Dakota you might notice the are 300 signs for the giant Drugstore.

“We have such a rich history, we’ve been here forever so we are getting generations of families when they come to South Dakota, they are visiting Wall Drug, they are going to the Badlands and they are remaking memories that they’ve made,” Sarah Hustead, Co-Owner of Wall Drug, said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we hear why millions of tourists visit these places each year in South Dakota.